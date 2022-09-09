Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Icons Remastered

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:37 am
Press Release: Logitech

Meet Logitech’s new MX Mechanical Keyboard and MX Master 3S Mouse

Productivity just clicks as this new power duo delivers a new level of precision and performance

Logitech has expanded its Master Series with the MX Mechanical keyboard and MX Master 3S mouse. Logitech’s Master Series brings advanced digital creators ultimate productivity tools, featuring high performance mechanical typing and precision tracking.

“There is a growing community of software developers who fell in love with mechanical keyboards when they started playing games, and now they want the same feeling of precision and control with their professional desktop keyboard,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of the MX Series for Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. “MX Mechanical combines the best of both – Logitech’s gaming keyboard expertise with MX Master Series signature experiences.”

MX Mechanical offers a Tactile Quiet (Brown) key switch making it Logitech’s quietest mechanical keyboard ever with an amazing mechanical typing feel. The keyboard is designed with dual-colored keycaps for an optimized peripheral view. Smart backlighting, in six lighting options, automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and switches off when not needed for efficient battery consumption.

To better address the needs of our advanced creators, MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high resolution monitors. Clicks are now 90% quieter compared to MX Master 3 while keeping the same satisfying precision feel so that you can focus on your work, not the noise.

The MX Master 3S features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic™ wheel that zips through 1,000 lines in one second, the side scroll wheel for faster horizontal navigation, and a unique ergonomic shape crafted for long hours of comfort.

MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S are both compatible with Logi Options+ software – now out of Beta. Users can customize individual buttons, use pre-defined or create their own app-specific profiles, adjust tracking speed, select backlighting effects, and more to optimize their workflow. All three products, equipped with both Bluetooth and proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology for a reliable, secure connection even in congested environments, can connect to up to three different devices and are compatible across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Sustainability

At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint and the MX Mechanical was designed with your future in mind. 45% of the keyboard’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. Plus, the aluminum top case for the keyboard is made from low carbon aluminum and produced with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels for a lower carbon impact. The MX Master 3S mouse is also made with PCR plastic – 27% for graphite and 22% for pale gray.

All Logitech products, including MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S, are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

Pricing and Availability

The MX Mechanical will be available from late August at all major tech retailers. The suggested retail price for the MX Mechanical keyboard is RRP$349.90.

The MX Master 3S will be available from late September at all major tech retailers. The suggested retail price for the MX Master 3S is RRP$179.90.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

