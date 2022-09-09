Customers Can Step Up To Metlink Following Withdrawal Of NCS Wainuiomata Services

Metlink is pleased to be able to provide excellent alternative connections from Wainuiomata to the capital, for customers who previously took the NCS commercial bus services from Wainuiomata to Wellington.

The change should have little effect on passengers as Metlink services already provides excellent alternative connections from Wainuiomata to the capital.

Bus Routes 160 and 170 currently serve the Wainuiomata community on a 20-to-30 minute frequency, travelling to Lower Hutt cbd from Wainuiomata to Wellington via regular trains from Waterloo Rail Station.

“Our services enable good connections between road and rail which make most of the region easily accessible, and buses from Wainuiomata link to Wellington-bound trains,” says Metlink General manager Samantha Gain.

“Regional connectivity is one of the benefits of being able to provide public transport as a full network rather than a stand-alone service. Given our coverage, it won’t be necessary to directly replace the former NCS bus route.”

A further benefit of using Metlink’s services is access to half-price and Gold Card fares and other fare packages, which makes for cost-effective commuting and leisure travel.

“We encourage customers who used discontinued NCS services to look at the options offered by Metlink. All the information they need is on the Metlink website, or they can call our Contact Centre where our agents will help them with journey planning using our current Metlink timetabled services.

“Many members of the Wainuiomata community already use Metlink’s services, and we’re looking forward to welcoming many more aboard.”

