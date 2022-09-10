Interislander Ferry Set To Begin Sea Trials

Interislander’s Kaiarahi ferry will once again be seen on the water from today (10 September) as it undergoes sea trials after being out of service since the end of August last year, following a major gearbox failure.

The sea trial is the first step in its return to the Te Moana-o-Raukawakawa Cook Strait run. Following the sea trials and other commissioning tests, Kaiarahi will be returning initially as a freight-only service before welcoming passengers back on board. The Interislander team will announce exact return to service dates as the re-commissioning testing proceeds.

Interislander General Manager Walter Rushbrook says he is looking forward to the increased capacity the ferry’s return will bring.

“After a number of years with COVID disruptions, we are expecting more domestic and international passengers through the summer months, so the return of Kaiarahi couldn’t have come at a better time for Interislander,” Mr Rushbrook says.

A gearbox failure at the end of August last year took Kaiarahi out of service. Special steel needed to be sourced and machined overseas to replace the damaged parts inside the gearbox.

The ship has been berthed in Waitohi Picton while the repair works have been undertaken. While Kaiarahi has been repaired, the freight ship Valentine has been providing capacity across Cook Strait.

