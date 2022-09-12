BlinkPay Joins The Xero App Store In New Zealand

Māori fintech Blink Pay Global Group Ltd today announces that its Blink PayNow service is now available in the Xero App Store in New Zealand.

Xero customers can add the Blink PayNow app to their Xero digital invoices enabling their customers to pay them directly from the bank accounts of participating banks at a cost that is generally lower than card payments. Blink PayNow currently enables online payments from BNZ and Westpac using secure APIs with additional banks being added over the next few months.

“We’ve been working on our API payment gateway for a while now, and we are thrilled to be taking it to market with partners of the caliber of Xero, BNZ and Westpac. As the economy constricts, we genuinely believe that our low-cost online payment gateway can help provide some financial relief for those small businesses trying to keep their costs down” says BlinkPay Chief Executive and founder Daniel Karehana (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Paoa).

BlinkPay Chief Product Officer Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi) says, “If you are a small business who is interested in lowering the costs of processing online payments and wants to utilise secure banking APIs, then our payment gateway might be right for you.

Notes Karehana, “As ever, we share our heartfelt thanks with those incredible folks at Xero, BNZ and Westpac who helped get us here.”

About BlinkPay

BlinkPay Global Group Ltd is a leading NZ Open Banking gateway.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in NZ for Open Banking, which has been adopted in several countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilize customer financial data.

If you'd like to get in touch for a kōrero, please contact us.

© Scoop Media

