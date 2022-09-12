The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist

After a long and cold winter, it's time to breathe new life into your home. Spring cleaning can be a tiring and tedious chore. However, aside from cleaning up, it's also the perfect time where you and your family can take the time to really take care of areas in your home that need annual or bi-annual maintenance.

We assume that if you're reading this right now, it's because you're trying your best to figure out how to spring clean your home. There's plenty of information available to help you out, but it's important to get it done effectively and efficiently.

But if you're ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle the job on your own, we're here to share the same handy checklist that our professional cleaners use when spring cleaning a home.

Before You Start Using Our Spring Cleaning Checklist

It's essential to sit down and jot down all the areas of your home that need attention and the tools you will need for each room.

A few of the essentials things you will need to make the most of your spring cleaning are:

For Dirt Removal - A Vacuum & Mop

To get rid of dirt and dust in the corners of your home and cobwebs and to pick up crumbs and dirt from carpets - you need a vacuum!

Vacuums can also be used to get to hard-to-reach areas and even remove fine dust from your window casings.

Always start from the top and work your way down - this goes for the top floor of your home, and then in each room, from the highest point (ex: top of a cabinet) to the bottom.

And one of our tried and tested methods is to empty dust bags outside the home!

Make sure you use a good quality mop to wipe your floors with a floor disinfectant.

For Crystal Clear Windows - Glass Cleaning Tools

Use a window wiper and a cleaning solution of your choice to dislodge any grime, dust and other particles from your window panes. In some instances, you may even have to use a soft brush to scrub your window screens.

For Fine Dust Removal - Feather Dusters

Firstly remove all the items from your shelves and tables. Then using a soft duster, brush all surfaces thoroughly.

For Wiping Surfaces - Microfibre Cloths

Microfibre cloths are great for vinyl, wood, laminate, marble, linoleum, and tiles. They are also handy when you need to wipe down any area quickly.

You can alternatively use plant-based sponges and reusable spray bottles to lessen your impact on the environment.

For All Cleaning Purposes - Cleaning Solutions

Make sure you are all stocked up with your favourite cleaning solutions for each area of your home. There are plenty of options available at the supermarket. However, if you want to go down the natural route, you can make up a batch of homemade all-purpose cleaners.

Here's one of our favourites: Mixing baking soda with white vinegar creates a cleaning solution that leaves no smell and works brilliantly on almost any kind of stain!

For Motivation - Music!

To get you through this task, it's essential to make the job as enjoyable as possible. We suggest putting on your headphones and turning on your favourite playlist to get you in the zone!

The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist

Once you have everything you need, it's time to go, room by room, and clean all the areas that need your attention.

Here's our quick rundown of the different parts of each room that you should ensure you cover.

In Bedrooms & Living Areas:

We always make sure to:

Keep an intense focus on tough grime.

Clean under & around accessible furniture.

Clean and dust all key surfaces - usually using eco-friendly products.

Pay close attention to high-touch areas such as door handles, light switches, power points, & remote controls.

Make all the beds (we also change linen at an additional cost).

Clean wardrobes and cupboards internally (once emptied).

Dust furniture & electronic devices (once shelves are clear to enable easy access).

Clean all surfaces such as dining tables & coffee tables.

Tidy lounges and sofas. We also arrange cushions to boost the aesthetic appeal of the room.

Wipe down wooden doors.

Wipe down window sills.

Vacuum and mop floors.

Clean all accessible skirting boards.

Remove cobwebs & rubbish.

In Bathrooms and Laundries:

We always make sure to:

Remove grime, stains, mould, & tile scales (within reason, of course).

Sanitise and disinfect toilets.

Clean and polish basins and tapware.

Clean all surface-level areas.

Clean showers, shower screens, bath walls, bathtubs, and mirrors.

Clean cabinets and cupboards internally (once emptied).

Pay close attention to high-touch areas such as door handles, light switches, power points, & cupboards.

Wipe down wooden doors.

Clean ceilings and remove moisture and mould.

Mop floors.

Clean all accessible skirting boards.

Remove cobwebs & rubbish.

In Kitchens:

We always make sure to:

Remove grime, stains, mould, & tile scales (within reason, of course).

Wipe down countertops.

Clean cabinets, pantries and cupboards internally and externally (once emptied).

Clean backsplashes & other surface areas, usually with eco-friendly products.

Clean sink & tapware.

Externally wipe down all appliances, rangehood, stovetop, & ovens.

Pay close attention to high-touch areas like kitchen cabinets, door handles, power points & light switches.

Mop floors.

Clean all accessible skirting boards.

Remove cobwebs & rubbish.

Clean all stairs & hallways too.

The Final Word

After you've read our tips and techniques, tailor this list to suit your home's needs.

To make spring cleaning a little bit easier next year, we recommend establishing a weekly cleaning schedule.

