Hospitality Welcomes Public Holiday To Mourn Queen Despite Cost

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the announcement of a public holiday day of mourning on Monday September 26 to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s a good thing we are able to acknowledge, as a country, the Queen’s exemplary service to New Zealand during the 70 years of her reign,” Chief Executive Julie White says.

“We know every public holiday comes at a cost for hospitality and accommodation businesses due to having to pay penalty rates, but we believe this one-off day is worth it.

“She had a very positive effect on New Zealand and leaves a tremendous legacy. She really stepped up and gave our country devoted service, and it would be great if we can use this day as an opportunity to remember that and to thank her.

“At this very early stage we are unsure how many businesses will be open due to the extra costs, but maybe this will be different to other public holidays.

“In the end it’s up to each operator and business to gauge the effect of opening on their business and decide accordingly.

“Some will not open, and after the past few years of struggle, who can blame them.

“But those that can will no doubt welcome the chance to help people raise a toast to the Queen.

“We’d like to think that after Balmoral, we were her favourite part of the world.

“Let’s hope we can all join in a celebration worthy of a Queen.”

© Scoop Media

