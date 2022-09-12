Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Welcomes Public Holiday To Mourn Queen Despite Cost

Monday, 12 September 2022, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Hospitality NZ

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the announcement of a public holiday day of mourning on Monday September 26 to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s a good thing we are able to acknowledge, as a country, the Queen’s exemplary service to New Zealand during the 70 years of her reign,” Chief Executive Julie White says.

“We know every public holiday comes at a cost for hospitality and accommodation businesses due to having to pay penalty rates, but we believe this one-off day is worth it.

“She had a very positive effect on New Zealand and leaves a tremendous legacy. She really stepped up and gave our country devoted service, and it would be great if we can use this day as an opportunity to remember that and to thank her.

“At this very early stage we are unsure how many businesses will be open due to the extra costs, but maybe this will be different to other public holidays.

“In the end it’s up to each operator and business to gauge the effect of opening on their business and decide accordingly.

“Some will not open, and after the past few years of struggle, who can blame them.

“But those that can will no doubt welcome the chance to help people raise a toast to the Queen.

“We’d like to think that after Balmoral, we were her favourite part of the world.

“Let’s hope we can all join in a celebration worthy of a Queen.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 