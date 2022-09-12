Air New Zealand Unmasks The Smile Onboard

Face coverings will no longer be required on any Air New Zealand operated flights from 13 September 2022 following the Government’s announcement today that face masks will no longer be required on inbound international or domestic flights.

Masks may still be required on some outbound international flights depending on the individual jurisdiction the flight is arriving in.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Leanne Geraghty says customers will still be welcome to wear their own face mask if they wish and the airline will continue to make masks available.

“Masks have played an important part in keeping customers, crew and communities safe during the Covid pandemic, but it’s time to say farewell.

“While some customers and employees will welcome this news, it doesn’t mean masks are disappearing forever. We really encourage customers to continue to do what makes them comfortable, which is the same message we’re sharing with our employees.

“I want to make a special call out to our frontline staff who have smiled behind masks during a difficult period, often wearing masks for hours on end. They’ve helped keep customers and our communities safe, and we’re looking forward to seeing their smiling faces again.”

Air New Zealand is also reminding customers to opt into credit until 30 September should they wish not to travel following the change.

