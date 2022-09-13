Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GWM And The Haval H6 Hybrid Move To The Forefront Of Energy-efficient SUVs

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 9:09 am
Press Release: InnovateOnline

In 2017, GWM landed in New Zealand with the debut of Haval H2 and H6 Coupe. The debut featured a rich sense of design and configuration at an affordable cost. However, GWM is taking the electric vehicle market by storm with the Haval H6 Hybrid. The mid-size SUV embraces hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technology and a petrol engine.

Haval H6 Hybrid

Hybrid technology seamlessly combines a petrol engine's performance and an electric motor's efficiency while dramatically reducing emissions. From driving through the city to the open road, the electric engine and petrol engine work together as one powerful unit by effortlessly shifting back and forth to give you the drive you need.

The Haval H6 Hybrid doesn’t need to be plugged in to charge the battery. Instead, the battery is charged through braking and deceleration. In addition, the extra power from the electric engine allows for a smaller petrol engine, so you can reduce the need for as much fuel without sacrificing the vehicle's performance on various terrain.

The Haval H6 hybrid claims fuel consumption of 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres – more than the similarly sized Toyota RAV 4. The 1.5-litre petrol turbo-charged petrol engine and 130kW electric motor produce 179kw and 530 Nm of torque. That’s 210 Nm more than the turbocharged H6 through the front wheels. As such, the transition between petrol and electric power is a minimum fuss with a surprising blend of performance and economy.

Unlike petrol vehicles from Haval, the Haval H6 Hybrid features a unique grille with cutouts beneath the headlights, new door trims and high-set central brake light. The minimalist dashboard and dual-screen setup are modern, and everything you touch feels high-quality. Plus, the surround-view camera is comparable to what you would find in a BWM or Audi, with the ability to select from various angles to avoid scratches in tight spaces.

Hydrogen fuel cell power

GWM is also making leaps into hydrogen fuel cell power plants for consumer vehicles which is more common in the motoring industry for heavy equipment and machinery. However, using hydrogen fuel cells in SUVs has some advantages such as:

  • You can recharge them as quickly as you can replace the hydrogen
  • They have all the advantages of EVs
  • The range of a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is similar to an ICV
  • Hydrogen is an abundant gas that manufacturers can easily extract from the atmosphere using solar powered osmosis,

However, hydrogen power is less efficient than an EV with roughly 22% of its stored energy available at the car’s wheel compared to 75% for a battery EV.

What’s next?

GWM's approach to EVs sets a new standard for the electric vehicle industry. Recently, they partnered with BMW to create Spotlight Automotive with plans to produce and share new energy innovations. The Haval H6 Hybrid is a testament to what’s to come from engineering that gives you the best of both worlds using a razor-sharp design and a high-performance system.

