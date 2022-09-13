Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Just Cuts Auckland St Lukes Owners Win Franchisees Of The Year

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Just Cuts

New Lynn residents and Just Cuts Auckland St Lukes Owners Desiree and Darryl Dennis have been named Franchisees of the Year at the 2022 Just Cuts International Conference.

There are currently 30 Just Cuts salons in New Zealand.

Desiree thanked her Clients and team for their support during a challenging period for her salon.

“We owe this win to the loyal support from our local Clients over the last 12 months,” said Desiree. “The feedback we were getting after reopening was so moving. Everyone said how much they missed us and how much they felt for us, and they continue to support us today.”

“It warms my heart to go online and see a great Client Google review for my business and my team.”

“I also have to thank my hard working Stylists, especially Ringi who has worked with me in hairdressing for over two decades now. Their expertise and talent keeps our Clients coming back.”

Desiree had already been working as a Just Cuts Stylist in the salon for 18 years when she purchased the business in 2018.

“It was a great opportunity because I knew the Clients and the team, so I had all the essential ingredients to make my salon a success, plus I’d seen the Just Cuts model work,” said Desiree.

“I like the transparency in our pricing, there’s nothing hidden. The network support we received was critical in helping us survive the COVID challenge. My relationships with other Just Cuts Owners are also important to me, we love learning from each other and everyone has a voice in discussions.”

