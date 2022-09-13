Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Campaign To Attract North American Visitors To New Zealand Kicks Off Today

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand are launching a joint campaign in the US and Canada today to showcase Aotearoa and encourage North American travellers to book a holiday to New Zealand.

The campaign features a special offer for flights to Auckland in the low and shoulder seasons, with the option to add-on a visit to any one of Air New Zealand’s twenty domestic destinations.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says, “With the New Zealand borders now fully reopened to the world, a thriving tourism industry is important for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand. By launching new marketing activity in the US, we’re doing all we can to remind travellers that New Zealand and all its regions is a beautiful place to visit, any time of year.”

“We’re excited to be kicking off our first three-way joint venture campaign since 2019 and reinvigorating our partnership with United Airlines in North America, extending Air New Zealand’s network in the region.”

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy says, “The return of travellers to New Zealand and the recovery of air links from important markets such as North America is an important step for the tourism sector.”

“We’re able to join forces with Air New Zealand so that destination New Zealand attracts high quality visitors from this important market. The campaign will encourage visitors to travel more widely around Aotearoa New Zealand to accelerate and support the sector’s recovery,” he says.

Geraghty adds, “We’ve been flying to the US for more than 50 years – it’s an incredibly important market for us. It’s fantastic to see that over the next few months and leading into Christmas, flight loads are performing really well and by summer (in New Zealand), seat capacity will be back to around 85% of pre-Covid levels.”

“To solidify this position, in just five days, Air New Zealand will for the first-time touch down at John F. Kennedy International Airport, making the non-stop Auckland – New York service the airlines seventh US port.

“And to demonstrate our commitment to the Canadian market and due to an increase in demand, we’re excited to announce we’ll commence a daily service between Auckland and Vancouver.”

Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand have extended an existing MoU that will enable this and other activity over the next three years.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 