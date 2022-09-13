Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Four Square Launches Rārangi Kai Te Reo Māori Shopping List Translator

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Four Square

Four Square has launched a te reo Māori shopping list translator web app to support the kaupapa of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

The free, easy to use app, Rārangi Kai, enables shoppers to create their grocery list from over 200 everyday essentials in English and then translate it into te reo Māori at the click of a button.

Diane Clark, National Brand and Marketing Manager at Four Square, says Four Square is committed to fostering whanaungatanga and Rārangi Kai app is an innovative way to do this.

“With our large reach across the country, supporting the kaupapa of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in 2022 with Rarangi Kai was something we felt was a significant step as part of our longer te ao Māori journey.

“The Rarangi Kai shopping list translator is a simple way for New Zealanders to integrate te reo Māori into their everyday lives while doing their shop with Four Square and other supermarkets too.

“We’re excited for our customers to start using this app and to use more te reo Māori in our stores.”

Four Square developed Rārangi Kai alongside FCB Aotearoa and RUN, two creative partners with a focus on whanaungatanga.

Leisa Wall, FCB Aotearoa Executive Creative Director says the app changes the shopping list into a learning experience. “It’s a great way to add words into your weekly life and get whānau involved too. I know with my own te reo journey it’s easier to learn when there’s a fun and interactive component”.

RUN Creative Director, Raymond Otene McKay adds,“Being a Māori-owned agency, we get a lot of organisations approaching us in the lead up to Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, wanting to champion and uplift te reo for the week.

“What Four Square have done with this app is awesome, because they’re incorporating te reo Māori in a way that’s practical and accessible. And it’s great that it’s long-standing, extending beyond Māori Language Week.”

The app is live and can be accessed here https://rarangikai.foursquare.co.nz/

