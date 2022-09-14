Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Move Logistics Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: MOVE Logistics

MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel.

Earlier this year, MOVE successfully secured $10 million in co-investment funds from transport agency Waka Kotahi to support coastal shipping initiatives that improve the competitiveness of domestic coastal shipping, reduce freight sector greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience.

Waka Kotahi has endorsed the proposal by MOVE for its roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel design that includes a methanol tank and pipework installation during construction. This ensures the new vessel is ready for the swap-in of carbon-friendly methanol powered engines as they become available.

Executive Director of MOVE, Chris Dunphy says: “MOVE is committed to decarbonisation of freight and logistics activities. Our decision to invest alongside Waka Kotahi demonstrates the very real nature of how a former trucking company can become truly multi-modal and offer resilience to our clients via coastal shipping.”

The new, fit-for-purpose RORO vessel will be able to berth wheeled cargo into at least 13 New Zealand ports, without the need for any new port infrastructure to be built. The vessel will initially operate three sailings a week between Nelson and New Plymouth and provide an additional sea bridge between the North and South Islands.

General Manager of MOVE Oceans, Dale Slade says: “This new vessel will not only provide a reliable mode of transport, but operational efficiencies will also amplify the carbon reduction efforts of MOVE and Waka Kotahi. The expansion of coastal shipping will be transformative for the economies of regional New Zealand.”

MOVE provides efficient multi-modal supply chain solutions to customers, whether that be by road, sea, rail or air. The company has championed an Ocean strategy to improve the resilience of domestic freight service platforms and seeks to lead the way in reducing the carbon impact of the New Zealand freight transport sector.

