Brother New Zealand Brings Market-leading Solution To Government Panel

Brother New Zealand has been appointed as a panel member in the All-of-Government (AoG) Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS), announced today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

A robust request for proposal process to appoint a new PTAS panel to service government agencies (including schools), began late last year. The tender aimed to foster a “value driven” increase in agency participation; to promote competition, innovation, and value for money; to achieve broader outcomes, and the ability to remain “future focused and flexible.”

Brother New Zealand’s managing director Warwick Beban said the appointment is a momentous step forward for the business. “It is a validation of our experience and capabilities, and this new opportunity will enable us to extend our services formally into New Zealand’s public sector as an official PTAS panel member.”

As the manufacturer of Brother products and Authorised Distributor of Konica Minolta A3 office equipment in Aotearoa, Brother brings two specialist, market-leading brands into a seamless solution.

With access to both A4 and A3 print hardware, and partnerships with market-leading document management solutions providers, Brother can assist agencies to move away from the heavy reliance on A3 print fleets to more flexible, hybrid, fit-for-purpose document solutions. All solutions are centred on sustainable business practices which Brother has integrated into its PTAS offering.

“Our AoG print solutions are based on our industry-leading approach to analysis, fleet right-sizing, ongoing quality improvement and cost management. This methodology has been successfully refined in the New Zealand market for more than 13 years meeting the changing needs of our diverse customer base throughout the SME, Corporate, Education and Healthcare sectors.”

Beban said the business plans to work with a selected group of synergistic key channel partners to engage with eligible agencies and will support customers through its extensive nationwide technical service and support network.

“Our vision is to bring genuine change and choice to agencies by challenging the status quo through our unique approach,” added Beban.

For a full rundown, visit www.procurement.govt.nz/contracts/print-technology-and-associated-services/

