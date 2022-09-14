Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brother New Zealand Brings Market-leading Solution To Government Panel

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Brother NZ

Brother New Zealand has been appointed as a panel member in the All-of-Government (AoG) Print Technology and Associated Services (PTAS), announced today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

A robust request for proposal process to appoint a new PTAS panel to service government agencies (including schools), began late last year. The tender aimed to foster a “value driven” increase in agency participation; to promote competition, innovation, and value for money; to achieve broader outcomes, and the ability to remain “future focused and flexible.”

Brother New Zealand’s managing director Warwick Beban said the appointment is a momentous step forward for the business. “It is a validation of our experience and capabilities, and this new opportunity will enable us to extend our services formally into New Zealand’s public sector as an official PTAS panel member.”

As the manufacturer of Brother products and Authorised Distributor of Konica Minolta A3 office equipment in Aotearoa, Brother brings two specialist, market-leading brands into a seamless solution.

With access to both A4 and A3 print hardware, and partnerships with market-leading document management solutions providers, Brother can assist agencies to move away from the heavy reliance on A3 print fleets to more flexible, hybrid, fit-for-purpose document solutions. All solutions are centred on sustainable business practices which Brother has integrated into its PTAS offering.

“Our AoG print solutions are based on our industry-leading approach to analysis, fleet right-sizing, ongoing quality improvement and cost management. This methodology has been successfully refined in the New Zealand market for more than 13 years meeting the changing needs of our diverse customer base throughout the SME, Corporate, Education and Healthcare sectors.”

Beban said the business plans to work with a selected group of synergistic key channel partners to engage with eligible agencies and will support customers through its extensive nationwide technical service and support network.

“Our vision is to bring genuine change and choice to agencies by challenging the status quo through our unique approach,” added Beban.

For a full rundown, visit www.procurement.govt.nz/contracts/print-technology-and-associated-services/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brother NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



FMA: KiwiSaver Members Showing Mettle Against Market Volatility
The proportion of KiwiSaver members engaging with their annual statements has lifted to a new high of 80% and most members say continuing contributions is a priority, despite ongoing market volatility... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>





Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>



Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 