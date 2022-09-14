Deloitte To Merge With Francis Health: Bolsters Health Capability In Order To Support A Broad Spectrum Of Clients’ Needs

Deloitte announced today that it will be expanding its health offering as it merges with health services firm Francis Health enabling the firm to offer a more diverse range of skills, experience, and scale to clients.

Deloitte NZ Chief Executive Officer, Mike Horne said the move was an exciting one for Deloitte, “New Zealand is facing some of the biggest health challenges we’ve seen in decades. The joining together of our two successful organisations, both which are passionate about improving health and wellbeing for all New Zealanders and known for making a difference to the health and social care sectors, is testament to our ongoing investment to our country’s health sector.”

Francis Health Executive Chair, Stuart Francis, said, “It’s exciting to join with another New Zealand-owned organisation which has also made it its business to care and have a vision to achieve and deliver better health outcomes. We’ve been working in partnership with Deloitte on a number of projects for several months, and the opportunity to formally join forces will ensure a truly integrated offering for clients with a team of experts dedicated to solving some of New Zealand’s biggest health challenges.”

A complete digital health and advisory offering is available for clients, with the Francis Health team of 25 people including three as partners, now joining Deloitte specialists to assist with Māori development and equity, performance and strategy, organisational development, leadership and capability building, as well as digital health.

“We’re committed to maintaining the ‘magic’ that makes our organisations unique – our innovative ways of working and teams whose sole focus is improving healthcare - while also working together to build new and integrated capabilities for the healthcare sectors,” Mr Francis said.

“Health needs big thinking and even bigger action to solve the challenges facing New Zealand today and in the future. We’re proud to be formally bringing together two action-orientated teams who’ve already been working together to solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges Aotearoa is facing,” Mr Horne concluded.

