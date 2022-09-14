Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Over 10,000 Auckland Businesses Receive Funding Grants

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Activate Tamaki Makaurau

In October of 2021 the Government announced Activate Tāmaki Makaurau (Activate) - an economic support package for Auckland businesses affected by higher alert levels. The success of the Activate programme saw over 10,000 applications approved for funding since registrations opened on 1 December 2021. Applications for funding closed by the 24th of March due to high demand.

Digital marketing agency digitalstream was one of the registered service providers offering digital marketing and web design services. Applicants could receive up to $3,000 towards business advice and $4,000 towards implementation services. Russell Brown said “clients used the funding for web design, SEO, Google Ads management, and Facebook management. Several businesses received upgraded websites thanks to the grant”.

“Pre- and post-delivery, we monitor our clients' results to determine how their leads and organic rankings have improved. Sales and leads for these clients have increased significantly. They have also improved their online visibility, with many ranking highly for lucrative keywords”, said Russell.

Activate Tāmaki Makaurau surveyed businesses that received funding to measure Net Promoter Scores. An email sent by the organisation to service providers explained that “Promoter Score (NPS) is a metric widely used in customer experience programmes and was used by Activate to measure how your clients have perceived your services. NPS can range from - 100 to +100”.

The average Net Promoter Score was 59. Digitalstream’s score was 86.67, and was based on responses from 15 clients. Russell was thrilled to hear that his Net Promoter Score was 27 points above average. “In a short time, our team worked diligently to deliver a range of services for our clients, so these results are very encouraging”.


Founded in 1999, digitalstream works with a variety of small and large businesses. Providing digital marketing services and website design NZ wide and across Australia, the company uses proven strategies. Many well-known and small charities also choose them for their charity web design.
 

 

