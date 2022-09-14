EPA Seeks More Information On Fruit And Vegetable Fungicide

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is calling for information about fluazinam, a fungicide used mainly on grapes and potatoes.

The EPA found grounds for reassessing the substance in December 2021 and the call for information is a critical next step in the process.

"We’re looking for the wider public, relevant industries and other interested groups to provide information on how substances containing fluazinam are currently being used," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager, Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

"We want to hear from the agricultural sector and the public so we can fully understand the effects on human health and the environment, and the benefits of using this chemical."

The EPA began the reassessment process after significant new information about fluazinam’s effects was identified during the risk assessment of a new product containing the substance.

EPA scientists also considered results from assessments by overseas regulators, particularly from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

"We are investigating potential risks and whether additional restrictions should be put in place to further safeguard people and the environment," says Dr Hill.

Fluazinam is an active ingredient in eight approved substances and is also used to control fungal diseases in vegetable brassicas, field tomatoes, and onions.

It is currently approved for use in Australia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and Japan.

Submitters can provide information, make comments, and raise issues to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at midnight on 11 November 2022.

