Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EPA Seeks More Information On Fruit And Vegetable Fungicide

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is calling for information about fluazinam, a fungicide used mainly on grapes and potatoes.

The EPA found grounds for reassessing the substance in December 2021 and the call for information is a critical next step in the process.

"We’re looking for the wider public, relevant industries and other interested groups to provide information on how substances containing fluazinam are currently being used," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager, Hazardous Substances and New Organisms.

"We want to hear from the agricultural sector and the public so we can fully understand the effects on human health and the environment, and the benefits of using this chemical."

The EPA began the reassessment process after significant new information about fluazinam’s effects was identified during the risk assessment of a new product containing the substance.

EPA scientists also considered results from assessments by overseas regulators, particularly from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

"We are investigating potential risks and whether additional restrictions should be put in place to further safeguard people and the environment," says Dr Hill.

Fluazinam is an active ingredient in eight approved substances and is also used to control fungal diseases in vegetable brassicas, field tomatoes, and onions.

It is currently approved for use in Australia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and Japan.

Submitters can provide information, make comments, and raise issues to contribute to the EPA decision-making process.

Submissions close at midnight on 11 November 2022.

Read more about the call for information on fluazinam

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



FMA: KiwiSaver Members Showing Mettle Against Market Volatility
The proportion of KiwiSaver members engaging with their annual statements has lifted to a new high of 80% and most members say continuing contributions is a priority, despite ongoing market volatility... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>





Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>



Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 