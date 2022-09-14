Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aramex Investigation Welcomed By NZCTU

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions welcomes news that WorkSafe will undertake an investigation into Aramex Couriers.

The investigation follows a spate of news articles in which Aramex drivers repeatedly raised concerns about their working conditions.

NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said the investigation was a step in the right direction.

“It's important that WorkSafe investigate these concerns and it highlights the need for further reform to protect contractors in New Zealand.”

Ansell-Bridges, who was a member of the Better Protections for Contractors Tripartite Working said health and safety was a prominent theme.

“Whilst contractors are technically covered by the Health and Safety at Work Act, the reality of this work is that many contractors have very little control over their pay and conditions and are acutely aware that contracts can be changed or cancelled at any time.

“This creates a power dynamic where it's much harder to raise concerns about health and safety.”

Ansell-Bridges said the NZCTU would eagerly await Minister Woods’ response to the Tripartite Working Group report in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



FMA: KiwiSaver Members Showing Mettle Against Market Volatility
The proportion of KiwiSaver members engaging with their annual statements has lifted to a new high of 80% and most members say continuing contributions is a priority, despite ongoing market volatility... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>





Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>



Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 