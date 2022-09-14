Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Partner On Important NZX Governing Body

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 4:07 pm
Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp partner Rachel Dunne has been appointed a foundation member of the NZX Corporate Governance Institute, which NZX expects will become a centre of excellence for corporate governance in New Zealand’s listed companies.

Rachel is a corporate and commercial partner, specialising in equity capital markets, corporate governance and mergers & acquisitions. She is ranked as a leading lawyer by Chambers Asia Pacific 2022.

She is also one of two exclusively recognised lawyers for ‘Capital Markets: Equity in New Zealand’ in IFLR's Asia Future Leaders 2021 and is on the Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers 2021 list as a “Young Influencer”.

The Institute will provide the NZX with recommendations on how to improve the NZX Corporate Governance Code and rule settings. It is expected to begin in November 2022 and will be convened for one year, after which the NZX will determine whether to make it permanent.

The establishment of the Institute follows a public consultation and is widely supported by the industry.

Chapman Tripp CEO Pip England said the firm was delighted at NZX’s decision to appoint Rachel.

“We congratulate the NZX on establishing the Institute, which will play an invaluable role in developing New Zealand’s corporate governance standards. Rachel engages with corporate governance at the coalface, and combines a strong analytical mind with an ability to be creative and original in problem solving, which NZX has recognised in this important appointment.”

Rachel has extensive experience advising listed companies and other market participants and is a member of the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal and the Listed Companies Association.

Rachel was also a member of the Capital Markets 2029 Steering Committee tasked with developing a 10-year vision and recommendations for growing New Zealand’s capital markets.

