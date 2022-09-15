Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Houses Built In The 1970s Or 1980s Are Urged To Get Asbestos Tests Before Renovations

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 6:18 am
Press Release: Asbestos and Biological

Harcourt Insulation 2006 Ltd, trading as Asbestos & Biological is a highly experienced asbestos removal company that has completed well over 15,000 asbestos removal projects. Over the years, the team has restored heritage sites like Scott Base and Government House, completed projects in American Samoa and removed asbestos from numerous schools and workplaces throughout New Zealand.

But it is the sampling of thousands of properties that has led the company to encourage owners of 1970s and 1980s homes to have them tested. The team found that most homes built in this era contained asbestos. When asked how widespread asbestos is in these homes, company Director Richard Hindle says "we would be surprised if we didn’t detect a positive result". But he urges anyone with a property built within the early 60's and late nineties to get an asbestos test prior to undertaking any renovations. When asbestos is disturbed, it can be harmful to your health.

The company noticed a big rush in asbestos testing and removal enquiries after the first lockdown. Fortunately, many people are aware of the dangers of asbestos nowadays and know how important it is to have a home tested before undertaking renovations. Whenever asbestos fibres are disturbed, they become airborne and can be inhaled.

Asbestos was a popular building material from the 1940’s until the late 1990’s because of its fire-resistant and reinforcing properties. There are 1000’s of products that contain asbestos. The most commonly known were used in spray-on ceilings, floors and roofing, but asbestos is also found in soil, fences and cladding.

There is a lot at stake when removing asbestos. Cross contamination can occur if fibres are not contained and become airborne, increasing the risk and cost of decontamination. It’s important to choose a company that is Class A accredited to remove asbestos, and also issues third-party clearance certificates. Asbestos & Biological meets these stringent standards and conducts asbestos removal NZ wide.

