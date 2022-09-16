Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Launch Of New Invoice Finance Product Welcome Break From Traditional Factoring

Friday, 16 September 2022, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Fund Flow

Small businesses can now apply for invoice financing through FundFlow, a new product that has many advantages over traditional invoice factoring.

Jamar Finance has been providing business-to-business finance for seven years and saw the launch of its new product, FundFlow, as an opportunity to provide another service for its clients.

FundFlow offers invoice financing to small businesses. Founder Jim Churchman says - “When it comes to cash flow, timing is everything. FundFlow increases your available short-term cash flow through invoice financing - by buying your invoices and turning them into cash”.

When asked how his product differs from traditional invoice factoring, Churchman explains that “Factoring companies typically take over all your debtors’ ledgers and can lock you into long-term contracts, with monthly fees. FundFlow has no long-term contracts or administration fees, and you only pay for the service when you use it. It's perfect for businesses that need a little extra cash flow help from time to time. With FundFlow, you can nominate and sell individual invoices to improve your cash flow”.

The process is quite simple. Once your account and credit limit for invoice financing is approved, the business submits invoices they want funding for. The company takes a personal approach to each client, and tailors a solution specific to each client's

debtor finance

needs.

