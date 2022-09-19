Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Series From The Survey Of Expectations

Monday, 19 September 2022, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

On 20 September, additional data will be published from the Survey of Expectations. Our release currently includes the mean of the responses given for the expected official cash rate (OCR) at the end of the current quarter and one year out. Since August 2020, we have asked respondents about their expectations of the OCR in 10 years’ time, and the average OCR over the next 10 years. The mean of the responses given for each these two series will be published in the data spreadsheet alongside the Survey of Expectations (M14) table. The data for these series will be available from 2020 Q3 up until the most recent data in 2022 Q3.

The series description on the website will also be updated to reflect the addition of these two series and provide more clarity around the methodology used to calculate these series.

There will be no changes to the data previously published or to the frequency of publishing. The December 2022 quarter release is due to be published on 8 November 2022.

New series from the Bank Balance Sheet Survey

On 30 September, we will publish two new web tables, providing additional detail of New Zealand’s banking sector financial position and business loans provided. The new tables are:

S36 Banks: Assets – Business loans by product

S37 Banks: Assets – Agriculture loans by product

These tables will provide a lower level view of how business and agriculture lending is split across different lending products (such as interest only, principal and interest, etc.). The S36 table will be broken down by total commercial property, and small & medium (SME) and large other business lending. The S37 table will be broken down by dairy, sheep & beef, horticulture and other agriculture.

The data for these tables is sourced from our Bank Balance sheet Survey and will be published monthly along our other bank balance sheet data (C5, C50-C52, S10, S30-S50).

Change to releases scheduled for 26 September

The New Zealand government announced September 26th as a one-off holiday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
In light of this, we are adjusting our release calendar. The impacted releases are:

  • Exchange rates and Trade Weighted Index (B1) and Wholesale interest rates (B2)
  • Government bond turnover (D9)
  • Loan-to-value ratio statistics (C30, C31 and C32 tables).

Releases will resume the next business day, 27 September, including all releases previously scheduled for 26 September.

Open market operations (D3) and Standing facilities (D12) are not affected and will be released as usual.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 