New Zealand’s Small Businesses Say 2degrees Is Favourite Telco Partner

Many of New Zealand’s small business owners are looking to expand and invest in new technology after two years of rapid evolution.

Throughout the pandemic, businesses pivoted to digital and online solutions in response to lockdowns and ongoing restrictions. And in this environment, a small business’ telco partner has become more important than ever. As such, today we are proud to announce 2degrees is the winner of our Most Satisfied Customers Small Business Telecommunications award for the second year running.

Small business owners say their telco partner needs to provide top quality network performance, along with customer service and value for money. They also look for flexibility in their plans and billing clarity. 2degrees won top ratings across key drivers of satisfaction, including customer service and value for money.

Our survey to find the winner of this award revealed the resilience of New Zealand’s small business owners. A quarter say they are looking to expand over the next 12 months, and nearly one in five are looking to invest in technology. This is despite concerns about inflation, supply chain issues and a squeezed labour market.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the pandemic’s impact on small business underscored the importance of a telco partner. “Throughout the pandemic small businesses had to ensure they remained highly connected and available to customers and business partners. Having a reliable telco partner was absolutely essential in this environment, and 2degrees delivered, two years running. Congratulations to the team for this endorsement from their customers.”

Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer, 2degrees, said: “This award really means a lot to 2degrees, and the 2degrees business team. Telco is critical to NZ Inc – there’s not a company or organisation in the land that doesn’t rely on connectivity and mobility to make business happen every day.

“We take our responsibility as a telco partner seriously. Businesses rely on us and we have to deliver. To get top marks for overall satisfaction, customer service and value for money is a reflection of the team’s hard work and we are really pleased with the results.”

