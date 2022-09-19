Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Secures Exclusive Media Partnership With ASB Classic

Monday, 19 September 2022, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

Further bolstering its successful partnerships with top global and national sporting events, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced it is partnering with one of the most prestigious events on New Zealand’s sporting calendar, the ASB Classic.

Following a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the premier tennis tournament’s highly anticipated return in January 2023 will be supported by NZME’s audio, print and digital platforms, including the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, iHeartRadio, The Hits and ZM. This is the first time in eight years the ASB Classic has embarked on an exclusive media partnership, and with the recent announcement that world number two Casper Ruud and rising young American star Coco Gauff are confirmed to play in the tournament, it promises to be an epic event.

NZME Head of Commercial Partnerships and Events, Emily Travers, says the ASB Classic has a solid reputation of offering a world-class experience to spectators, and NZME is thrilled to support its post-pandemic return and further add to its legacy.

“NZME is committed to delivering New Zealand’s biggest and best sporting events to our audiences and we’re delighted to be adding the ASB Classic to our portfolio. This partnership further reinforces NZME’s excellent reputation in providing the best commercial, editorial and content deliverables for key events locally, regionally and nationally.

“As the exclusive media partner, we have a huge role to play in supporting the tournament’s return to Tāmaki Makaurau in 2023 and it’s a real privilege. We can’t wait to share the coverage and excitement with our audiences nationwide, as well as offering our advertising clients an opportunity to enjoy a high quality sport experience.”

Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin, says NZME’s unique media solutions and enthusiasm to be an integrated partner made them the perfect fit.

“We’re so excited to be bringing the ASB Classic back in January 2023 and we are looking forward to working alongside NZME, utilising the full strength of their audio, print and digital channels to promote the tournament’s return.”

The ASB Classic takes place from 2 – 14 January 2023. For more information visit www.asbclassic.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Media and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>



Air New Zealand: Welcome First Shipment Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Into Aotearoa
Air New Zealand will reach its next stop on its Flight NZ0 journey and will next week welcome the first of many shipments of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into Aotearoa ready to power the airline's fleet... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 