NZME Secures Exclusive Media Partnership With ASB Classic

Further bolstering its successful partnerships with top global and national sporting events, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced it is partnering with one of the most prestigious events on New Zealand’s sporting calendar, the ASB Classic.

Following a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the premier tennis tournament’s highly anticipated return in January 2023 will be supported by NZME’s audio, print and digital platforms, including the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, iHeartRadio, The Hits and ZM. This is the first time in eight years the ASB Classic has embarked on an exclusive media partnership, and with the recent announcement that world number two Casper Ruud and rising young American star Coco Gauff are confirmed to play in the tournament, it promises to be an epic event.

NZME Head of Commercial Partnerships and Events, Emily Travers, says the ASB Classic has a solid reputation of offering a world-class experience to spectators, and NZME is thrilled to support its post-pandemic return and further add to its legacy.

“NZME is committed to delivering New Zealand’s biggest and best sporting events to our audiences and we’re delighted to be adding the ASB Classic to our portfolio. This partnership further reinforces NZME’s excellent reputation in providing the best commercial, editorial and content deliverables for key events locally, regionally and nationally.

“As the exclusive media partner, we have a huge role to play in supporting the tournament’s return to Tāmaki Makaurau in 2023 and it’s a real privilege. We can’t wait to share the coverage and excitement with our audiences nationwide, as well as offering our advertising clients an opportunity to enjoy a high quality sport experience.”

Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin, says NZME’s unique media solutions and enthusiasm to be an integrated partner made them the perfect fit.

“We’re so excited to be bringing the ASB Classic back in January 2023 and we are looking forward to working alongside NZME, utilising the full strength of their audio, print and digital channels to promote the tournament’s return.”

The ASB Classic takes place from 2 – 14 January 2023. For more information visit www.asbclassic.co.nz

