Callaghan Innovation Appoints Chief Executive

The Callaghan Innovation Board has appointed Stefan Korn as its next Chief Executive.

Korn has been the organisation’s Chief Product Officer since 2021, and stepped into the interim Chief Executive role in July when previous CE Vic Crone departed. Prior to joining the executive leadership team, Korn was a member of the Callaghan Innovation Board for three years.

Prior to joining Callaghan Innovation, Korn was CEO of Creative HQ. He has also launched and developed numerous successful business ventures, many of which are now operating in Australia, the US and Europe. Korn has a PhD in Neural Networks/Artificial Intelligence and an MBA in International Business.

Callaghan Innovation Board Chair Pete Hodgson says the Board is delighted to be able to appoint Korn to the permanent Chief Executive role.

“Stefan has done an outstanding job in the interim role since he stepped up in July. He is a seasoned leader – an experienced executive, corporate strategist and entrepreneur. He has an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding customer focus and in building teams that can take an organisation to the next level.

“As New Zealand’s innovation agency, Callaghan Innovation has an important mandate to activate innovation and accelerate the commercialisation of Kiwi businesses to help them grow faster. The organisation has been through a period of immense change to ensure it is in the best possible position to serve its customers. Now, as we look ahead to the next five years and beyond, Stefan is the ideal leader to move the business forward and ensure it continues to play a key role in supporting New Zealand’s thriving innovation ecosystem.”

The appointment is effective from Wednesday 21 September 2022.



