Europcar NZ Adds BYD To Its Rental Fleet

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Europcar

Europcar NZ has snapped up exclusive rights to the new, 100% electric BYD ATTO 3 as the only airport rental car provider in New Zealand to offer the vehicle.

The ATTO 3 100% electric vehicle is now available for short, mid or long term rent from Europcar’s Auckland and Wellington locations and will be available in Christchurch later this month.

The ATTO 3 is the latest addition to Europcar’s New Zealand fleet and product line-up aligned with the Group’s purpose of offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable way.

This 100% electric SUV incorporates the larger of BYD’s ‘Blade’ batteries – a 60kWh unit giving drivers up to 420km of range on a single charge. The Blade battery is a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery designed to be stronger and longer lasting.

Europcar Mobility Group Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Benoit Garel says Europcar is committed to driving down carbon emissions in the markets it operates in and being an advocate for zero-emission vehicles, with the recent arrival of the ATTO 3 a significant step towards the Group carbon emission reduction plans.

“Local charging infrastructure is strengthening and consumer demand for alternative lower emission vehicles is increasing. As a business, we’re continuing to evolve on sustainability measures and by introducing more electric and low emission hybrid vehicles into our fleet, we’re helping our customers achieve their own sustainability objectives. New vehicles such as the ATTO 3 also provide an opportunity for drivers to experience driving an EV for the first time.”

Prices for monthly rental of the ATTO 3 from Europcar are from $274 per week (incl GST).

Customers can expect more electric hire options with a variety additional electric vehicle models expected to arrive in Europcar New Zealand’s fleet by the end of 2022.

