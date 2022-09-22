Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Miriana Stephens Wins Horticulture New Zealand President’s Trophy For 2022

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 9:08 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Horticulture industry leader, Miriana Stephens has won the Horticulture New Zealand President’s Trophy for 2022.

‘Miriana is shaping the future of the horticulture industry by example,’ says HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil.

‘She is a director of Wakatū Incorporation, which grows apples, kiwifruit and pears in its Motueka Orchards under the business, Kono.

‘To Miriana, business is not just commercial - it involves being a kaitiaki of the whenua and moana, as well as being commercially responsible.’

Miriana comes from a family of growers who today, are involved in land trusts that own and manage an extensive collection of businesses.

She is also involved in several governance groups and was a founding member of the Primary Sector Council. In 2016, Miriana was awarded the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori Woman Business Leader award.

Miriana says she loves the horticulture sector as well as Aotearoa.

‘However, it is tough out there at the moment. That is why we must work together as a sector to realise our potential.

‘I look forward to the future and what we can achieve together, despite our challenges.’

The HortNZ President’s Trophy recognises people with a passion for working on behalf of the horticulture industry, as well as a commitment to developing as a business leader and successful grower.

