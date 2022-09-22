Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Teen Launches A T-shirt Startup With An NFT Twist

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Heart Kids

When Eli Conroy launched his NFT startup, the 16-year-old knew his venture had to have a heart.


Eli grew up with a unique perspective. His mum, Siobhan, has the genetic mutation that marks out neuroendocrine cancer, which causes cancerous tumours to form at any time. Siobhan, whose drive to help others with her condition saw her start the Unicorn Foundation New Zealand, says her uncertain health means a "question mark" hangs over the family.

Eli's giving ethic -- coupled with a cryptocurrency obsession and an entrepreneurial streak a mile wide -- has resulted in NFTees, T-shirts with a twist. Each shirt features a digital artwork created by a celebrity, and with each sale, buyers receive an NFT (non-fungible token) of the artwork, with half the T-shirt profits donated to the celebrity's chosen charity.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects: like art, music, or videos. Bought and sold online, they’re an increasingly mainstream part of the online landscape.

"I wanted to do a physical product," Eli said. "T-shirts are easy to print, and they’re visible, not like socks and underwear."

The first artist Eli convinced to get on board was basketballer and Heart Kids NZ ambassador Tom Abercrombie. Abercrombie, who has played 13 seasons with the Breakers and is the club’s all-time leading scorer with over 3,500 points, has a young daughter with a heart condition that requires a pacemaker. As an ambassador, Abercrombie has spent the last two years giving back to the organisation that has supported his family on their heart journey.

Heart Kids NZ is the only organisation in Aotearoa NZ dedicated to supporting people with heart conditions through childhood and into adulthood.

Chief Executive Dr Ruth Gorinski, said Eli's generous gesture would help Heart Kids NZ in their drive to support families at the most difficult time in their lives.

"We're immensely touched by Eli's generous idea, and his partnership with Tom Abercrombie," Gorinski said. "Eli’s entrepreneurial initiative demonstrates a committed heart to our charity and absolutely exemplifies our Heart Kids values. We are so grateful to Eli for his selfless support."

Find out more about NFTees here: www.nftees.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heart Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 