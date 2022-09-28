Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rents Remain At An All-time High In August

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 8:01 am
Press Release: Trade Me Property

The national median weekly rent remained at $580 for the second month in a row in August, matching the all-time high first recorded earlier this year, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index.

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the national median weekly rent first reached $580 in April. “We then saw rents fall for two consecutive months, before climbing back to the record high in July and then showing no change last month.”

While Mr Lloyd says renters around the country will be pleased to hear prices saw no month-on-month growth in August, it’s still not an easy time to be a tenant with prices remaining at an all-time high.

Looking around the regions, Mr Lloyd said it was a mixed bag for rents in August. “The Canterbury region saw its second record-breaking month in a row, with the median weekly rent reaching $520. The Manawatū/Whanganui region also saw a new high median weekly rent of $510 last month.”

However, Mr Lloyd not every region saw rents increase last month. “Marlborough and Nelson/Tasman saw their median weekly rents drop by 6 per cent month-on-month, while Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, and Bay of Plenty rents all fell by 2 per cent.”

When compared with August 2021, Mr Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent marks a 5 per cent increase.

“Going into the next few months, we would usually expect to see rental market activity pick up during the warmer period. Given the activity we have seen over the past few months, it will be interesting to see whether this Summer rents remain stagnant, or if they head north again.”

National supply climbs by more than a third in 12 months

When compared with August 2021, Mr Lloyd said the number of rentals on the market jumped 37 per cent last month. “It’s worth keeping in mind that this time last year we were in a lockdown. Despite this, supply is still significantly higher than what we saw pre-pandemic, up 9 per cent nationwide when compared with August 2019.”

Mr Lloyd said Welllington (+80%) and Hawke’s Bay (+72%) saw the biggest supply jumps around the country in August. “Nelson/Tasman and Otago were the only regions to see a drop in supply last month, down 5 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.”

Looking at demand, nationwide there was a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in enquiries on rental properties in August. “Southland saw the biggest jump, with demand in the region up 55 per cent year-on-year, the biggest in the country.

“The Marlborough (+44%), Taranaki (+40%), and Hawke’s Bay (+38%) regions were not far behind.”

Auckland rents at a five-month standstill

The Auckland region’s median weekly rent remained at $600 for the fifth row in the month in August, marking an increase of 1 per cent year-on-year. “When compared with the region’s record-high median weekly rent first recorded in January, rents in the Auckland region fell slightly by $10 per week in August.”

Mr Lloyd said the most expensive Auckland districts in July were North Shore City and Rodney (both $650), followed by Papakura and Manukau City (both $630). “In the Auckland City district, the median weekly rent was $580 last month.

“The most popular rental listing in the Auckland region in August was a two-bedroom home on Ladies Mile in Ellerslie.” Mr Lloyd said the property had a weekly rent of $475 and received 305 watchlists in its first seven days onsite.

Wellington rents fall by $10

In the Wellington region, the median weekly rent was $600 in August, showing no change when compared with the same month last year. “When compared with the prior month, this marked a drop of $10.”

The highest median weekly rent in the region was seen in Porirua ($680), followed by Lower Hutt ($620). “The Wellington City district saw a median weekly rent of $600 in July.

“Last month's most popular listing in the Wellington region was a two-bedroom house on Thomas Street, Stokes Valley. The $520-a-week property was watchlisted 263 times in its first seven days onsite.”

Townhouse rents reach a new high

Nationwide, townhouses had a record-breaking month with their median weekly rent jumping 8 per cent year-on-year to $625. “The national median weekly rent for units also grew by 2 per cent year-on-year to $460. On the other hand, apartments saw no change in median weekly rent in August when compared with the same month last year.”

In the Auckland region, Mr Lloyd the median weekly rent fell for both apartments and townhouses.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trade Me Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



TradeMe: Housing Supply Skyrockets By Three Quarters In 12 Months
The number of properties for sale across Aotearoa continued to soar last month, jumping a record 76 per cent when compared with August last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>


Reserve Bank: Our Transformation As A Modern Prudential Regulator
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank and prudential regulator, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 