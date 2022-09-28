Domino’s Set To Raise ‘dough’ For Youthline And Help Young Kiwis Across New Zealand

This Thursday, 29 September 2022, Domino’s is set to raise ‘dough’ for Youthline – New Zealand’s leading national ‘with youth, for youth’ mental health and development organisation, with $1 from every pizza sold between 4pm-9pm donated directly to the youth charity.

In the past year, Youthline managed more than 228,000 contacts through their Helpline hubs nationwide from young Kiwis across New Zealand.

They experienced an 85 per cent increase in care and protection cases, and a 65 per cent increase in suicide risk to their Helpline during lockdown last year. These increases in risk were accompanied by a 35 per cent increase in text contacts to their Helpline service.

Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Daniel Hawkins said that with the recent launch of the Company’s registered charity Give for Good, there is no better time than now to support Youthline.

“Domino’s is focused on supporting our local communities, and our partnership with Youthline is one with a lot of history, and is very important to us,” said Mr Hawkins.

“With the recent launch of Domino’s registered charity Give for Good in New Zealand, we announced Youthline as our first major charity partner because we know how critical their work in the community is for young people and their families.

“This Doughraiser on Thursday is a great reason for Kiwis around the country to enjoy a slice of their favourite pizza, and support an important cause at the same time!”

Youthline Chief Executive Officer Shae Ronald said donations from organisations like Domino’s are essential to Youthline’s services.

“Without this type of support, we simply wouldn’t be in a position to engage with the more than 228,000 contacts through our Helpline and more than 13,000 individual young people we work with every year,” says Ms Ronald.

“In September of 2021, Youthline managed the highest number of critical incidents to our Helpline in our 52-year history.

“It is thanks to the determination of our people, and the incredible generosity of our partners and supporters, that we were able to help more than 13,985 young people in the past year.

“Domino’s is helping us to close the gap in the funds we need to continue to provide our National Helpline Services free to all young people and their families, around the country.”

In the past 12 months, Domino’s has donated more than $35,000 to Youthline, and since the partnership began in 2015, have provided more than $400,000 in support.

The impact of this donation in funds means Domino’s has helped Youthline:

cover the cost of 80,000 text messages through Youthline’s Helpline, and

support the training of approximately 533 new Helpline counsellors.

During this year’s Youthline Doughraiser, Domino’s is hoping to break its previous fundraising record by raising more than $40,000 in one night across more than 145 stores nationwide.

By raising $40,000 from the National Doughraiser, Domino’s is aiming to help Youthline support a range of services including:

666 young people to receive 24 minutes of phone support each through the helpline, or

8,000 text messages sent through the Helpline, or

The training of 53 new Helpline counsellors.

As well as donating $1 from each pizza this Thursday, all ‘Round Up for Charity’ donations through the Domino’s online ordering platform will be donated directly to Youthline.

The Youthline Doughraiser will be held this Thursday 29 September. $1 from each pizza sold between the hours of 4pm-9pm will be donated to Youthline. To donate directly, text ‘DONATE’ to 234.

If you or someone you know requires Youthline’s services, please make a free call on 0800 376 633 or place a free text on 234, Email talk@youthline.co.nz, or Webchat https://www.youthline.co.nz/web-chat-counselling.html.

For more information on Domino’s, please visit www.dominos.co.nz.

For more information on Youthline, please visit https://www.youthline.co.nz

