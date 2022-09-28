Schneider Electric Wins “Most Climate-Positive Carbon Handprint Product Award” At Climate Week 2022

Altivar variable speed drives recognized for reducing climate impact in industrial operations

30% energy savings achievable with efficiently run motors

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, has today won the Most Climate-positive Carbon Handprint Product Award at Climate Week NYC 2022 for its Altivar variable speed drives.

The Carbon Handprint Awards recognize products that produce major positive climate impact and help economies significantly reduce emissions or increase carbon sinks. Altivar variable speed drives reduce the energy consumption of motor applications and increase energy efficiency in industrial operations by allowing motors to operate at the ideal speed for every load condition.

With the effective design, engineering and management of motor applications, Altivar variable speed drives can generate up to a 30% reduction in energy consumption in industrial processes. Based on a transparent and rigorous methodology, it’s estimated that over 140 million tons of CO2 emissions could be saved or avoided during the service life of the drives sold by Schneider Electric during the 2018-2021 period alone.

“At Schneider Electric, sustainability is at the core of our purpose, and every solution is designed with this in mind,” said said Barbara Frei, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “Our mission is to help our customers become more efficient and reduce CO2 emissions. Saving and/or avoiding emissions is one of the most essential factors affecting our Sustainability Impact KPIs. We are delighted that Altivar variable speed drives have made such a difference to industrial operations, and look forward to further pushing boundaries in the years to come.”

Operational Offer Manager for Australia and New Zealand, John Macdonald says “Schneider Electric Altivar Drives have been a market leading range sold and used in New Zealand industrial businesses for a number of years. It is great to see this formal recognition of the value of this range for local businesses to contribute to the efficiency and ongoing sustainability of their operations.”

On top of CO2 benefits, the Altivar range also includes Green Premium™ products that contain detailed information on the products’ regulatory compliance, material content, environmental impact, and circularity attributes. Schneider Electric created the Green Premium program to provide transparency with environmental and regulatory information and provide customers with healthier products.

To encourage climate action and awareness, senior members from both Schneider Electric and its Sustainability Research Institute are attending Climate Week NYC 2022—the largest global climate event of its kind—alongside other leading voices from the business, government and climate communities.

