One Book To Governance Them All – The Next Wave Of Board Shorts Is Here

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Board Dynamics

Revised Edition Of The Best Insights On Effective Governance For Directors Is Available

Board Shorts the Next Wave is the new revised edition of the very successful next generation book on effective governance education by Henri Eliot, the founding director of Board Dynamics who has distilled his many years of boardroom experience into one collection of invaluable insights.

Board Shorts has become a recognised, easy to read and indispensable guide for aspiring and current directors looking for perspectives and lessons on all aspects of governance from establishing a Board, Reviewing Performance to what key issues should be top of mind inside the Boardroom.

Neil Jacobstein a MediaX Distinguished Visiting Scholar at Stanford University and the Chair of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Track at Singularity University says Board Shorts, The Next Wave boils down the things that board members really need to know and are rarely taught.

“The book is one of the best business books that I have read. It has a high signal to noise ratio, with zero fluff which is rare”, says Jacobstein.

Similarly, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank Graeme Wheeler says Board Shorts, The Next Wave is a superb reference book.

“Readers will benefit from Henri’s valuable insights and those of experienced directors from around the world. I believe will be an essential educational and practical resource for current and aspiring directors,” says Wheeler.

Henri Eliot says that Board Shorts: The Next Wave highlights the rapidly evolving challenges facing today’s directors.

“The environmental, social and governance focus of today’s business world has become a critical priority for boards in New Zealand and overseas as we face enormous threats coming from for example climate change, geopolitical risks and increasing digital disruption,” says Eliot.

Copies of Board Shorts: The Next Wave are available in New Zealand through www.henrieliot.com or Amazon globally or Kindle – see link - Amazon.com: Board Shorts: The Next Wave: 9780473594022: Eliot, Mr Henri: Books

