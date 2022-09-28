Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB's Digital Innovations Earn Bank Top Canstar Award

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 11:35 am
Press Release: Canstar

The financial world’s rapid shift toward digital transactions means online banking is now a natural part of New Zealanders’ lives. Paying bills, receiving funds, and managing household budgets are now largely digital tasks.

But New Zealand banks offer different experiences, services and products within digital banking. And each year, a Canstar judging panel assesses several factors, including functionality, user experience and customer satisfaction, to find the winner of Bank of the Year, Digital Banking.

This year, we are proud to announce ASB has swept to the top of the table, and is the winner of our award!

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the bank’s digital products and services were impressive. “Online banking is now the go-to for customers looking to manage their money, particularly in the wake of COVID and two years of restrictions.

“Banks are improving their products at pace to meet this demand, and to win this award is a real endorsement of ASB’s performance. It’s a highly competitive space and it will be fascinating to see how innovations are rolled out over the next year.”

ASB Executive General Manager Technology and Operations David Bullock said, “ASB is accelerating investment in our technology and teams to put the very best digital experiences into customers’ hands, and this award is fantastic recognition of the people driving our mahi.
“Our customers’ financial wellbeing is at the heart of all we do at ASB and we’re proud of how digital innovation is helping customers to get ahead. Support Finder on our mobile app lets customers explore their eligibility for a range of government benefits, while ASB Save the Change has saved customers almost $50 million over the past year by rounding up electronic transactions and moving this small change into a savings account.”

Mr Bullock added, “Digital banking continues to grow as the most popular way for customers to manage their money. Customers can expect more enhancements to our app and internet banking as we continue to lift our online experience and support more Kiwis, faster, in the way they want.”

According to Canstar’s judging panel, ASB’s mobile services in particular had shown rapid improvement. The panel noted the improved functionality, number of contactless payment options, and availability of benefits. The panel said the inclusion of special features gave the bank the edge over its competitors.

The Canstar award was assessed based on the online and mobile banking platforms of New Zealand’s ten main banks. The institution that receives the highest score across the areas of consideration wins Bank of the Year.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site here.

