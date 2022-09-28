Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Autodesk And Epic Games To Deliver Real-Time, Immersive Design Capabilities To Customers

Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Press Release: Autodesk

Australia & New Zealand – September 28, 2022 – Today, at Autodesk University, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time (RT) experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC).

Autodesk customers face pressing challenges to deliver project outcomes at a faster pace, at lowered costs, and with labour shortages, which require more open, connected workflows, and third-party integrations that simply work together. This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.

As part of Autodesk’s ongoing goal of connecting the physical and digital worlds, the first integrated offering will be Epic Games’ Twinmotion for Autodesk Revit, delivering real-time rendering and storytelling. As Revit is used to design, document, and deliver building and infrastructure projects, Twinmotion complements the process by creating real-time visualisations for a fast, interactive design process. Autodesk intends to make Twinmotion for Revit available to all Revit customers as part of an upcoming release.

“We know our customers are looking for more visualisation and collaboration experiences through extended reality,” said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel. “Together with Epic Games, we will expand on what’s possible. In immersive environments, designers can communicate to their project teams and clients with unparalleled realism how projects will look and feel upon completion for better decision-making and outcomes."

Epic and Autodesk have been teaming up since 2008 when Autodesk joined Epic Games’ Integrated Partners Program, enabling integration of Autodesk 3D design software with Epic’s Unreal Engine. In 2021, Epic and Autodesk collaborated to offer a new Unreal Live Link for Maya plugin, allowing Media & Entertainment (M&E) creators to stream data from Maya to Unreal in real time.

“The integration between Autodesk Revit and Twinmotion promises to deliver a truly seamless, real-time 3D experience for design professionals,” said Marc Petit, Epic Games’ Vice President, Unreal Engine Ecosystem. "We share a common goal with Autodesk, giving customers more time to be innovative. By tapping into Epic’s ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows."

Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation. As members of the Metaverse Standards Forum, Autodesk and Epic Games are also driving open standards that enhance portability and integration, equip customers with immersive and collaborative technology, and deliver real value for customers.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

