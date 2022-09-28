Finalists Announced For 2022 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

ANZIIF is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2022 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

Now in its 10th year, the New Zealand Insurance Industry’s ‘night of nights’ will return as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Over 300 people are expected to come together to celebrate ‘the year that was’ at The Cordis in Auckland on November 30.

Attendees will be entertained by Master of Ceremonies Hilary Barry, multi-award-winning newsreader and presenter.

‘This year, we are celebrating how our industry has continued to support the customer, community, environment and its people, and the extraordinary achievements that have helped our industry thrive,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

‘Thank you to our diverse judging panel who have given their time to assess the submissions, and our sponsors who continue to support this incredible celebration of our industry.’

‘Congratulations to this year’s finalists who have all demonstrated outstanding professionalism and excellence in their submissions.

Tickets are still available. Book your seat or table now before they sell out.

