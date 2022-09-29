Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 26 September 2022

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

This release is the last official weekly employment indicator information release to be published on the Stats NZ website. For more information, see this week's release page.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 21 August 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were
    • 2,336,530 total paid jobs (up 4,070 or 0.17 percent)
    • 99,900 paid jobs in primary industries (up 600 or 0.60 percent)
    • 442,510 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 90 or 0.02 percent)
    • 1,734,120 paid jobs in services industries (up 800 or 0.05 percent)
    • 60,000 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 2,770 or 4.84 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,172.71 (down $2.87 or 0.24 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>



CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 