Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 26 September 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

This release is the last official weekly employment indicator information release to be published on the Stats NZ website. For more information, see this week's release page.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 21 August 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were 2,336,530 total paid jobs (up 4,070 or 0.17 percent) 99,900 paid jobs in primary industries (up 600 or 0.60 percent) 442,510 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 90 or 0.02 percent) 1,734,120 paid jobs in services industries (up 800 or 0.05 percent) 60,000 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 2,770 or 4.84 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,172.71 (down $2.87 or 0.24 percent).



