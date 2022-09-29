Spark Business Group Achieves The AWS Service Delivery Designation For AWS Direct Connect

Spark Business Group, the collective of best-in-class digital specialists comprising Spark, CCL, Leaven, Qrious and Digital Island, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service that links your network directly to AWS to deliver consistent, low-latency performance. The designation recognises that Spark Business Group follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS Direct Connect to end customers.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Spark Business Group as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialised, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering AWS Direct Connect. To receive the designation, APN Partners must undergo service-specific technical validation by AWS Partner Solutions Architects, including review of architecture, customer documentation, and customer case study details to ensure they follow AWS best practices for each AWS service.

“Spark Business Group is proud to receive the designation for AWS Service Delivery,” said Tessa Tierney, Product Director at Spark. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.

“This certification enables Spark Business Group to provide the full suite of bandwidths and peering options from our Cloud Connect WAN service, which enables our customers to extend their private WAN network and connect it to cloud service providers such as AWS. Cloud Connect WAN connections are direct and do not rely on public internet, and therefore offer improved reliability, faster speeds, and lower latency than what is achievable over the internet.”

AsureQuality, a longtime Spark Business Group customer, was part of a broader cloud transformation program delivered by Spark and Spark Business Group’s cloud consulting business, Leaven, to steer planning and migration for direct connectivity to AWS to enable dedicated secure access to cloud workloads. Scale, ease of management, and a platform more responsive to growth are key benefits for AsureQuality in future proofing their business operations – while dedicated and secure connectivity and committed service levels provide significantly improved application performance for end users.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Partners are validated against well-architected criteria and are required to demonstrate the highest level of expertise and customer success.

© Scoop Media

