Leader Of The Pack: NZ Top Dogs To Be Crowned

Three hundred and forty-six of the country’s most prized pooches are putting their best paws forward this week as they battle it out for trophies, prize packs and prestige in the 2022 Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition.

Mabel

The highly anticipated contest salutes all those furry friends who inject the joy into our 9 to 5, and shines the spotlight on the powerful role they play in reducing stress, enhancing workplace wellbeing and boosting mental health.

Dubbed the country’s feel-good campaign of the year, NZ Top Dog 2022 will see canines from Northland to Southland (and everywhere in between) vying for one of three coveted titles - Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job, and Top Home Office Dog (People’s Choice). Each category winner will bound away with a Top Dog trophy, a $1000 PETstock voucher, a Royal Canin voucher, Doggles, a bow and more.

Dunedin teacher Lisa McKillop works at Bradford Primary School and reckons her Border Collie x Golden Retriever Zolo is worthy of a Top Dog title.

“Zolo has accompanied me to school every day since he was eight weeks old. He has become a friend to all at our small school and loves supporting the huge range of needs within our classroom, both academically and emotionally. When a child is upset, he will cuddle up beside them. When a child is needing to practice reading, he will listen. When a child needs someone to play with, he joins them on the top field. Zolo makes me feel worthy and adds to my inclusive, supportive and fun learning environment.”

Meanwhile further North, Golden Retriever Mabel is a regular fixture at the Tauranga District Court. Her owner, Court Victim Advisor Gail Bryce, reckons Mabel deserves a Top Dog title too.

“Mabel comes to work with me when we have a trial requiring a young person to give evidence. She makes them feel calm and safe as she lays at their feet while they tell their often-harrowing story. Mabel lets them know they are not alone.”

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow says pooches like Zolo and Mabel have helped make this year’s pack of Top Dogs the most colourful in the competition’s seven-year history.

“It’s fantastic to welcome such a huge range of dogs into the lineup - from Great Danes to Chihuahuas, and Pitbulls to Poodles. Our Top Dog with a Job category has been especially multifaceted with entries from police dogs, assistance dogs, guide dogs, therapy dogs and more,” she says.

The pack may be diverse but each and every pooch within it brings a ray of sunshine not just to their human carer, but to all those around them.

“The positive impact dogs have on our lives and mental health is remarkable and this has proven more important than ever over the past few years as the work-from-home workforce has skyrocketed. Canines are incredibly perceptive and they have the amazing ability to elevate mood, improve morale, and strengthen team cohesion. When it comes to workplace wellbeing, dogs are the ultimate co-worker!”

Winners of Frog Recruitment’s 2022 Top Dog competition will be announced on October 6 after deliberation from an expert panel of judges including renowned animal behaviourist Mark Vette, Companion Animals’ Becky Murphy, and competition sponsors PETstock and Royal Canin.

Vote for your favourite pooch in the Top Home Office Dog (People’s Choice) at www.nztopdog.co.nz and check out the award ceremony as it’s livestreamed across LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

This year’s competition supports Pet Refuge, a charity providing a safe haven for pets affected by domestic violence.

www.nztopdog.co.nz @frogrecruitment #nztopdog

