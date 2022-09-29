World Maritime Day: New Technologies For Greener Shipping

Supporting a green transition of the maritime sector for a sustainable future is the focus of this year’s World Maritime Day.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is marking World Maritime Day on Thursday 29 September; the theme this year is New Technologies for Greener Shipping.

The work is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.

Maritime NZ Board Chair Jo Brosnahan says harnessing new technology for a sustainable future correlates strongly to Maritime New Zealand’s vision and values.

"New Zealand is now a party to Annex VI of the International Maritime Organization convention for the prevention of pollution from ships (MARPOL).

"Energy efficient ships save money and generate lower emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases; that’s good for ships, the environment, animals and people.

"We are just starting to scratch the surface of opportunities that this type of innovation and technology brings.

"These are challenges that need to be tackled by every part of the maritime sector. What is critical for us all is finding inclusive solutions to the problems we face today, and tomorrow as a maritime industry.

"Only by working cohesively together will we ensure the delivery of a more sustainable maritime future," says Jo Brosnahan.

Maritime NZ will be showcasing new technology deployed by the Ports of Auckland and Emirates Team New Zealand at a World Maritime Day event on 29 September in Auckland.

Check out what else is going on around the world via the #WorldMaritimeDay hashtag.

© Scoop Media

