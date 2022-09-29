Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World Maritime Day: New Technologies For Greener Shipping

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Supporting a green transition of the maritime sector for a sustainable future is the focus of this year’s World Maritime Day.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is marking World Maritime Day on Thursday 29 September; the theme this year is New Technologies for Greener Shipping.

The work is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.

Maritime NZ Board Chair Jo Brosnahan says harnessing new technology for a sustainable future correlates strongly to Maritime New Zealand’s vision and values.

"New Zealand is now a party to Annex VI of the International Maritime Organization convention for the prevention of pollution from ships (MARPOL).

"Energy efficient ships save money and generate lower emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases; that’s good for ships, the environment, animals and people.

"We are just starting to scratch the surface of opportunities that this type of innovation and technology brings.

"These are challenges that need to be tackled by every part of the maritime sector. What is critical for us all is finding inclusive solutions to the problems we face today, and tomorrow as a maritime industry.

"Only by working cohesively together will we ensure the delivery of a more sustainable maritime future," says Jo Brosnahan.

Maritime NZ will be showcasing new technology deployed by the Ports of Auckland and Emirates Team New Zealand at a World Maritime Day event on 29 September in Auckland.

Check out what else is going on around the world via the #WorldMaritimeDay hashtag.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>



CTU: Launches Its Consultation On An Economic Development Strategy For New Zealand
NZCTU Economist Craig Renney said “We’re arriving at a turning point in New Zealand’s economic history. We need a new economic strategy that reflects our collective goals and aspirations... More>>



Commerce Commission: THL Cleared To Acquire Apollo Subject To Divestment
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for THL Group (Australia) Pty Limited (THL), a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited (Apollo) (Proposed Acquisition)... More>>



FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Frustration Over Cancelling Recurring Payments Prompts Guide Update
The Banking Ombudsman Scheme says more people using debit or credit cards for recurring payments for online subscriptions are experiencing difficulty cancelling payments, prompting it to update its guide on credit and debit cards... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 