Home Consents Remain High As Canterbury Hits New Record

There were 50,653 new homes consented in the year ended August 2022, up 8.9 percent compared with the year ended August 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"Homes were consented at high levels in most regions, particularly in Canterbury which reached a new annual record,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“The increase in the number of homes consented was largely driven by multi-unit homes.”

There were 27,593 multi-unit homes consented in the year ended August 2022, up 30 percent compared with the year ended August 2021. There were 23,060 stand-alone houses consented over the same period (down 8.9 percent).

