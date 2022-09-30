Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Annual Results: Christchurch City Holdings Limited

Friday, 30 September 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Holdings Limited

Despite significant disruptions caused by the ongoing impacts of COVID, the Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) Group lifted its annual earnings the organisation announced today, returning a $16 million dividend to the Christchurch City Council and growing the balance sheet of the Group by $383 million.

CCHL Group revenue for the 2022 Financial Year was $1.056 billion, with net profit after tax of $121 million, including unrealised gains (including revaluations of investment property) of $59 million. CCHL’s Group revenue was $1.024 billion in 2021 with a net profit of $92 million.

The CCHL Group includes the city’s major infrastructure companies, Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port Company (LPC), Orion Group, Enable, EcoCentral and Citycare Group. The Group’s total assets increased to $5.3 billion in 2022 from $4.8 billion in 2021.

CCHL Acting Chair Alex Skinner said the Group has made significant progress despite facing COVID disruptions and a range of new issues in the post-COVID environment, such as a constrained labour market and rapidly rising inflation.

“As highlighted in the report, the diversity of our portfolio, our historically prudent, intergenerational approach and our focus on balancing the needs of our stakeholders has underscored the strength of the Group,” says Alex Skinner.

“We have also been looking towards the future, to lay the groundwork for potentially transformative opportunities for our community, economy and region.”

For further information, please see the attached announcement. To download the full CCHL Annual Report 2022, please visit: https://www.cchl.co.nz/annual-reports

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Holdings Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Caution Signs Ahead
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals a subdued 24 months of economic growth ahead, despite recent improved signs of activity.
The forecast for the September 2022 quarter shows there is still plenty of risk both at home and abroad... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>

LAWA: Scientists Release Monitoring Results For 1,727 River And Lake Sites Across New Zealand
The health of monitored freshwater sites across New Zealand and how it is changing over time has been revealed by the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project today. LAWA Lake Science Lead Dr Jane Groom said everyone can freely check the results of freshwater monitoring in their region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 