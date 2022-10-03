Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Precinct Properties And Beca Sign Anchor Deal For Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct

Monday, 3 October 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: Precinct

Beca will be relocating to the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct as the anchor client at Precinct Properties’ Stage 3 development.

Engineering and consulting firm Beca will occupy circa 14,000sqm of one of the last remaining waterfront locations in Wynyard Quarter on a 12-year lease term.

Beca will occupy 5 contiguous office floors across both 124 Halsey Street and 117 Pakenham Street interconnected to create a large format, campus style floor plate. Beca will also have access to a shared workspace and events facility within the adjacent Flowers Building. Beca will have naming rights for the 124 Halsey Street building

Scott Pritchard, Precinct CEO said, “a business like Beca embodies what the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct represents. They are leaders in their industry with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability and we are delighted to have them relocate to Wynyard Quarter, and to the Precinct portfolio.

“Securing an occupier like Beca so early in the stage of the development highlights the value that businesses continue to place on high-quality, centrally located office spaces; particularly as employees are returning to the office,” Pritchard said.

Beca CEO Greg Lowe said, “our team are incredibly excited about relocating to Wynyard Quarter. The broader innovation precinct reflects what our business represents, and the building itself will allow for better collaboration and flexibility for our team as well as providing a range of onsite amenities to support our staff and clients.

“One of the key attributes that attracted Beca to 124 Halsey Street is the sustainability focus of the development” Lowe added.

124 Halsey Street will target a Green Star 6-Star Design and 6 Star As-built ratings, as well as targeting a 5-Star NABERSNZ energy base building rating. It will also target a Net Zero Carbon offset consistent with Precinct’s recent commitment to the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.

Due for completion in early 2025, the buildings at 124 Halsey Street and 117 Pakenham Street represent the final stage of Precinct Properties’ development of the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct following the completion of Mason Bros. Building, and 10 and 12 Madden Street.

As with Precinct Properties’ previous developments in Wynyard Quarter, Wynyard Quarter Stage 3 will be undertaken in partnership with Eke Panuku Development Auckland. Hawkins have been appointed the main contractor for the 124 Halsey Street and 117 Pakenham Street buildings under a fixed price lump sum construction contract.

Hawkins have successfully delivered for Precinct Properties, a number of projects within the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct, including 10 Madden Street and the award-winning GridAKL (12 Madden Street).

Beca’s commitment will see Wynyard Quarter Stage 3 achieve a leasing pre-commitment of 65%.

Precinct’s current development project pipeline has an estimated total value on completion of circa $1.2 billion and is now 86% leased.

