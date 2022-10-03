Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cracking Open The Nest Egg How To Spend Your Savings In Retirement

Monday, 3 October 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Retirement Commission

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission has released a comprehensive report that considers how people draw down on the savings they have accumulated to support their retirement and has suggested a series of recommendations to better support the process.

As part of the 2022 Review of Retirement Income Policies (RRIP) the Government has asked Te Ara Ahunga Ora to gain a better understanding of ‘decumulation’.

Decumulation means drawing down savings and investments that have been built up over an individual’s working life to provide income in retirement.

Insights gathered for the report reveal many people are “sleep walking” into retirement and not getting appropriate guidance for how to best manage their nest egg, if they have managed to accumulate one.

Report author, and Policy Lead at Te Ara Ahunga Ora, Dr Michelle Reyers says there has been limited research done in Aotearoa related to how New Zealanders spend their KiwiSaver funds and post-retirement financial decision making.

“We wanted to fill some of the knowledge gaps through our analysis. We now have access to data which gives us a better understanding of what people’s KiwiSaver balances look like and how they will track up to age 65 when they will be able to access the funds. We have also conducted qualitative and quantitative research with older New Zealanders on their retirement experiences today.”

International best practice approaches to spending in retirement focus on balancing “longevity risk”, the risk of running out of money, with giving people choice and flexibility to use their retirement savings as they see fit.

In New Zealand longevity risk protection is provided by New Zealand Super, as it provides a guaranteed income for life. The safety net of New Zealand Super means that people can have choice and flexibility when it comes to accessing their KiwiSaver funds in retirement.

In light of this flexibility and choice, a strong theme that has emerged from the research is the need for guidance on how to best spend savings in retirement, and the using approaches such as “rules of thumb” to help people draw down funds.

According to Dr Reyers, “guidance and advice delivered in a consistent manner in a simple system creates an environment that supports individual decision making. It is really important that the financial services sector work together to use consistent terminology and supply consistent information and guidance for the drawdown phase of retirement.”

The need for guidance to manage the drawdown phase increases as KiwiSaver balances grow. Research commissioned by Te Ara Ahunga Ora in 2022, showed 56 – 60-year-olds had an average of $49,206 and 61 – 65-year-olds an average balance of $53,579. As more New Zealanders approach retirement having spent longer in KiwiSaver, average balances will increase. These increasing balances highlight the importance for all KiwiSaver providers to reach out to pre-retirees at key milestones, such as 55 and 60 years old in the approach to retirement to provide information and guidance regarding their options.

The research also found that an increasing number of Kiwis are choosing to keep their KiwiSaver accounts open after the age of 65. This presents an opportunity for KiwiSaver providers to consider how to make their products more user-friendly and accessible for those who want to use their KiwiSaver account as a managed drawdown account in retirement.

Dr Reyers has made the following recommendations:

  • KiwiSaver providers should use consistent terminology, and supply consistent information and guidance, to KiwiSaver members regarding drawdown.
  • KiwiSaver providers should contact members at milestones approaching retirement to provide information and guidance on options. Calculators and tools need to be developed so that people can understand their choices about withdrawing savings and compare options.
  • KiwiSaver products should be user friendly for those who are using them as a managed drawdown account after age 65
  • New Zealand Super must continue to be a key pillar of the New Zealand retirement income landscape as it provides protection against longevity risk (running out of money), and provides more equitable retirement outcomes, as it is universal and gender neutral

 

About the RRIP

Under the New Zealand Superannuation and Retirement Income Act 2001, the Retirement Commissioner is required to carry out a Review of Retirement Income Policies (RRIP) every three years and report to Government.Key topics to be focused on for the 2022 review relate to three broad areas comprising New Zealand Superannuation, housing, and private savings including KiwiSaver.

More information, including the terms of reference, is available here.

About NZ Super

New Zealand Superannuation (NZ Super) is the governmentpensionpaid to Kiwis aged 65 and older.

Any eligible New Zealander receives NZ Super, regardless of:

  • How much they earn through paid work
  • Their savings and investments
  • Any otherassets they own
  • What taxes they have paid.
  • 40% of all over 65s have less than $100 pw from other sources (40% of singles have no other income).
  • the next 20% have on average around 70% of their income from NZS and other government transfers

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Retirement Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 