Parts Of Skills Joins Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited

Monday, 3 October 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Learners and employers across specialist trades, business services, and government regulation are now officially learning with Te Pūkenga, as kaimahi (staff) from parts of Skills joined Te Pūkenga today.

The 95 kaimahi from Skills who have moved to Te Pūkenga work with around 2000 employers nationally and annually to support around 15,000 workplace apprentices and trainees across the motu.

Kaimahi joined a pōwhiri at Ngā Kete Wānanga Marae at MIT in Auckland (MIT Marae) welcoming them to Te Pūkenga subsidiary Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning (WBL).

"Today is a landmark for on-job learning," says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning.

"We’ve been working closely with Skills for over a year to make sure that ākonga (learners), employers and industry get uninterrupted service now during this transition, along with the upcoming benefits of further akōnga support within Te Pūkenga.

"We’re delighted to welcome them to our whānau. Making the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved is critically important," says Toby.

The kaimahi from parts of Skills transitioning to WBL will join colleagues from eight other industry training organisations that have transitioned to WBL: BCITO, Careerforce, Competenz, Connexis, HITO, MITO, Primary ITO, and ServiceIQ.

 

