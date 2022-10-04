Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Booster Wine Group Awarded Best Producer - New Zealand

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 9:12 am
Press Release: Booster Wine

Booster Wine Group has received the award of 'Best Producer New Zealand' from the Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards, after receiving five gold medals in the Summer Tasting 2022:

Sileni Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2022 – Gold

Sileni Grand Reserve Plateau Pinot Noir 2019 – Gold

Spinyback Pinot Gris 2022 – Gold

Tahuna Sauvignon Blanc 2022 – Gold

Greyrock Sauvignon Blanc 2022 – Gold

Mundus Vini, based in Germany, is an internationally recognised and established wine competition, with c.12,000 wines entered each year. The wines and 'Best Producer' were awarded at the 31st Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI, which were blind tasted and professionally evaluated by a 130-member international jury of experts from 33 wine-growing nations.

"We're thrilled with this accolade that recognises the breadth and diversity of our wines and regions that we proudly produce for our valued customers both here and across the globe." - Hamish Kempthorne, National Head of Production.

Booster Wine Group was established in 2019 by merging several family-owned and run wineries. By joining these wine producers and with the addition of the Gravity-fed winery at Mahana in Nelson, it has given the wineries the capacity to continue producing world-class wine while staying in kiwi ownership. Booster Wine Group crafts a multi-award-winning range of wines from New Zealand's top wine regions. The cornerstone brands include Awatere River, LV Wines, Waimea, Sileni, Bannock Brae and Gravity Winery. The group also has an established export portfolio, including brands Greyrock, Spinyback and Tahuna, distributed across its network of 44 global markets.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Booster Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 