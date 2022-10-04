Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Scoops New Zealand’s Top Car Insurer Award For A Second Year

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Canstar

Canstar has crowned Tower winner of its Car Insurer of the Year Award for 2022, its second win of the award in a row.

The Car Insurer of the Year award is based on the strongest combination of value, product and service performance, and customer satisfaction in-market. The customer satisfaction element looks at factors including customer service, comprehensiveness of cover, and value for money.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said Canstar’s judges have found Tower to be the best car insurer in New Zealand because of the value it provides, the service it offers and the satisfaction of its customers.

Michelle James, Tower Managing Director – Tower Direct, said Tower is committed to making insurance easy and hassle-free. “Tower is so proud to win the Canstar Insurer of the Year Award again in 2022. Tower’s focus on innovation and investment in large-scale digital transformation has enabled the business to keep pace with the changing needs and modern lifestyles of Kiwi and Pacific communities, in line with the latest in technology and customer expectations.

“We believe in fairness and transparency so, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with meaningful benefits, like remote repair assessments, priority repair appointments, roadside assistance for EVs, two years’ full replacement on new cars, and multi-policy discounts,” says James.

Tower and partner Trade Me also won Canstar 2022 Outstanding Value Car Insurance Awards - again, for the second year running, having both received awards in 2021. FMG also won an Outstanding Value Car Insurance award.

In the 2022 financial year, the number of customers choosing Tower as their car insurer grew by 14%. Tower’s customer data has shown that in the past year, there has been an increase in customers who own electric vehicles, with the number of EVs insured by Tower growing by 78%.

With many car insurance providers and packages on offer, it can be difficult to choose the best product. That’s why each year, Canstar brings together an expert panel to assess various elements of car insurance.

Mr George said, “Tower’s repeated win cemented it as New Zealand’s top provider in the space. Canstar’s judging panel dug deep into all elements of the product to find the winner. Their assessment, along with positive feedback from customers, ranked Tower the clear leader.

“We’re a nation of drivers who value cars, and our security on the roads. That’s why most Kiwis with car insurance choose comprehensive cover, ensuring they are in good hands should anything go awry.

“Car insurance is an important purchase for Kiwi households, protecting one of our biggest assets, and our loved ones. For Tower to win this award once again shows it is offering a truly quality product to New Zealanders.”

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site here.

