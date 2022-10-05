Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Globalization Partners rebrands as G-P

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: G-P

Globalization Partners (G-P), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced the launch of its new brand name, tagline and visual identity. The rebranding reflects G-P’s ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to global business and enabling employment opportunities for everyone, everywhere.

G-P created the Employer of Record category in 2012 shifting the paradigm that required companies to have subsidiaries or local branch offices to expand globally and enabling companies to hire talent globally. Since then, demand for this new way of hiring has exploded with a rapidly growing portfolio of customers as companies around the world embrace working remotely. The new brand embodies the company’s vision of enabling global growth for companies and providing employment opportunities for the ‘everywhere workforce’.

“We are in an environment where our category, customers, competitors, and culture are all shifting rapidly,” said Heidi Arkinstall, Chief Marketing Officer, G-P. “It's critical that our brand acts as a signal of who we are and serves as a lighthouse to where we're going. Our evolved branding reflects what we have built, but it also represents our future and embodies the story of how we unlock possibilities through our Global Employment Platform™.”

Inspiration for the new brand identity is derived from the concept of a borderless business and the ability to access diverse talent to work across time zones and locations – represented by latitudes and longitudes. This new identity comes at an inflection point for G-P as the company is planning a series of innovative product launches in the coming months that add new capabilities to its SaaS-based technology platform to further enhance the customer experience.

“We want to reflect our next phase of growth as we continue to see the demand for our technology solution accelerate around the world,” said Bob Cahill, CEO, G-P. “We know that there is boundless potential ahead and this new brand reflects our vision of the future”.

To see more, watch this video.

G-P’s solution offers greater access to talent, the ability to scale remote teams and grow revenue faster anywhere in the world. Research firms, NelsonHall, and Everest Group have both named G-P Employer of Record (EOR) industry leaders, please click here to learn more about what sets us apart.

About G-P

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from G-P on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>



RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>

Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 