Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: June 2022 Quarter

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: June 2022 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and their subsidiaries. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand, and therefore changes published here may not reflect entire industry movements.

Key facts

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the June 2022 quarter:

  • 1,463 Māori authorities and subsidiaries were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population
  • the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $972 million, up $24 million (2.6 percent) compared with the June 2021 quarter
  • the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $753 million, up $154 million (26 percent) compared with the June 2021 quarter
  • the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,680
  • the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $196 million
  • Māori authorities exported $204 million worth of goods, around a third of which was to China.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

