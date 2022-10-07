Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BEIA Outstanding Contributor Awards Recognise NZ Industry Stalwarts

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:31 am
Press Release: Business Events Industry Aotearoa

Two of New Zealand’s top business events professionals were presented with Outstanding Contributor Awards for 2021 and 2022 at Business Events Industry Aotearoa’s (BEIA’s) industry gala dinner last night hosted at ToiToi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre.

The BEIA 2021 Outstanding Contributor Award was presented to Maxine Wallis from The Cordis Auckland.

Heather Shaw, founder of family-owned event management company The Events Group, was named the BEIA 2022 Outstanding Contributor Award.

BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins says each year one worthy recipient is chosen to be celebrated by the industry, but with the 2021 conference cancelled due to Covid, this has been a special year.

“We are acknowledging and celebrating two outstanding women in our field, both of whom have contributed hugely to our industry over the course of three decades,” she says.

Maxine Wallis started her career as BEIA’s (CINZ’s) first Australia representative, putting New Zealand on the map as a business tourism destination in the key Australian market. Later she moved back to Auckland and worked with Aotea Centre. Then, moving to the North Island’s east coast as Chief Executive of Gisborne Tourism, she drove the marketing for the turn-of-the-century celebration for the first place to see the sun in the new millennium, drawing major international media attention. Then she became Senior Sales Manager Australia for SkyCity Entertainment Group, and for the past eight years, she has been Director of Sales, MICE at The Cordis Auckland.

Heather Shaw’s career began managing events at North Harbour basketball, and the Millennium Institute, before going on to buy a team-building business 20 years ago, and transforming it into a full-service event management company with a top reputation – The Events Group. Heather’s daughter, Meredith Drucker who is General Manager of the family-owned business, accepted the award on her behalf.

The BEIA Outstanding Contributor Awards were presented with thanks to long-standing supporters David Hall, and Hunter's Wines.

Showcasing the diversity of their spaces and their technical and creative expertise, the conference finale gala dinner, dubbed Deco, Diamonds and Decadence, was hosted by ToiToi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events in a magnificent setting. Guests arrived at the Opera House where a speakeasy set was revealed on stage. A moonshine raid followed, taking guests into the dining room. The seated dinner in the Assembly Room accompanied by local wine was created by Dish catering.

The celebration of flapper fashion, Art Deco design, and epic dance was produced by Toi Toi, together with creative styling by local suppliers Miss Frou Frou and Flock Events, and emceed and entertained by the multi-talented Greg Ward. Guests dressed in vintage style to celebrate the Art Deco era for which Hawke’s Bay is famous, creating a glitzy soiree atmosphere.

This was also the final event organised by Jen Henshaw, who is stepping down from her role as BEIA Events Manager later this month. She was acknowledged and thanked for her huge support and efforts in creating this event, and BEIA’s flagship MEETINGS exhibition.

The destination for next year’s conference will be Marlborough.

“We’re excited to be heading to this stunning part of the South Island,” Hopkins says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business Events Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>


NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 