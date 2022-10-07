Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Import Limits Reduced For Potent Greenhouse Gases

Friday, 7 October 2022, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has lowered import limits for hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a group of harmful greenhouse gases used in heat pumps, air conditioning and refrigeration.

HFCs have a global warming potential more than 50 times higher than carbon dioxide. The EPA has been working to reduce their use since 2019, following domestic legislation and international agreements.

The limit for importing HFC gases has been reduced more than 13 percent for 2023 (compared with 2021 and 2022) and will be decreased further every two years, in line with Ozone Layer Protection Regulations.

By 2036, consumption of the gases in Aotearoa New Zealand will have dropped by 80 percent compared with 2020.

"HFCs were created to reduce our reliance on ozone-depleting gases such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), but they also contribute to climate change. Reducing levels of HFCs is expected to avoid up to 0.5 degrees of global warming by 2100," says Dr Lauren Fleury, Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

Around 20 percent of New Zealand’s total imports of new HFCs each year are available for special import permits administered by the EPA through a contestable pool.

This year the EPA received 15 applications from wholesalers and individual businesses, requesting more than three times the amount available for allocation.

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) are an alternative group of gases used in refrigeration that do not affect the ozone layer and have minimal impact on the climate. Some businesses are already using HFC/HFO blends to help adjust to a lower amount of HFCs available for import.

"As import limits are lowered, we’re doing our bit to protect the global environment and helping New Zealand meet its climate change goals," says Dr Fleury.

New Zealand is a party to the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty to phase out certain gases that damage the Earth’s ozone layer and warm the atmosphere.

The protocol is considered one of the most effective and successful global environmental agreements ever made, and the 2016 Kigali Amendment to decrease production and use of HFCs is important to its continued success.

Find out more about HFCs

Read the HFCs import decision document

Read the summary of special permits granted

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>


NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 