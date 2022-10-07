Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya And Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announce Next Phase In Strategic Partnership

Friday, 7 October 2022, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Avaya

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise today announced at GITEX Global the next phase of their strategic partnership that will enable global enterprises to innovate more easily without the need for operationally disruptive technology replacement initiatives.

Building on the existing partnership, which sees ALE offer Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS to its customers and Avaya offer ALE Digital Age Networking solutions to its clients, both companies continue to progress on the integration of their solutions to build unique market value propositions. This integration is key to enable both ALE and Avaya customers to innovate using an expanding, increasingly rich and complementary set of capabilities from either company, and painlessly roll them out.

“Our common objective is to support our customers in their digital transformation, providing all capabilities needed to make everything connect. Looking to the future, we are collaborating to deliver new value and services to our respective customers thanks to the tailored vertical solutions we are building together,” said Rukmini Glanard, EVP Global Sales, Services and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, added: “Our customers want innovation, but they want that innovation to come over the top of their IT infastructures – typically over the cloud. They don’t want any costly or time-consuming disruption underneath. Through the integration of our technology with ALE’s, and through the strength of our collective global customer base, we’re in a unqiue position to provide that innovation without disruption.”

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Uniphore, Verint Systems, GS Lab, Imperium, Konnect Insights, LumenVox, Nectar, Sestek and TOPAZ. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10 and 14, 2022.

